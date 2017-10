Pa. Court Won't Rap Nursing Home Over Discovery Faults

Law360, Philadelphia (October 13, 2017, 4:55 PM EDT) -- After granting a new trial to the estate of a patient in a long-running nursing home negligence suit in August, the Pennsylvania Superior Court has held firm in its decision not to punish the home for a series of decade-old discovery violations, even after scolding the home for its conduct.



The same three-judge Superior Court panel that concluded plaintiff Richard Scampone adequately alleged that Highland Park Care Center, owned by Grane Healthcare Co., was understaffed and that consequently a mid-trial dismissal was not appropriate, denied Scampone’s bid...

