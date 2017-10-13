Ex-Pa. Rep. Can't Jettison Conviction, State Court Says

Law360, Philadelphia (October 13, 2017, 6:06 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court on Friday shot down arguments that the alleged destruction of exculpatory evidence against a former state lawmaker warranted throwing out his conviction for using public funds to purchase campaign-related technology.



A three-judge Superior Court panel concluded that Brett Feese, the former chair of the House Republican Campaign Committee, had waited too long to present claims that the state’s Office of Attorney General had destroyed notes from interviews with witnesses who provided exculpatory testimony.



While a petition Feese filed under the state’s Post...

To view the full article, register now.