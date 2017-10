Texas Man Arrested In $25M Health Care Fraud Scheme

Law360, Houston (October 13, 2017, 6:17 PM EDT) -- A 54-year-old man from Fort Worth, Texas, accused of perpetrating a $25 million health care fraud scheme by submitting false claims for medical services to insurance companies has been arrested by FBI agents, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday.



David Williams made his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey L. Cureton on Friday morning. The government had filed a motion with the court Thursday asking that Williams remain in custody prior to trial, telling the court it believed there was a “serious risk” that...

