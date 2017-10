No Counterclaims For Law Firms In CFBP Illicit Fees Case

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 7:28 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Friday tossed out claims by a trio of law firms for $25 million in damages from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau for the agency’s suit accusing them of illegally collecting advance fees for debt relief work, but said they could file a new claim for free speech violations.



U.S. District Judge Josephine L. Station said the firms’ monetary claims against the CFPB are barred by sovereign immunity and they have no standing to contest already-dismissed contempt claims, but that while their pleading...

