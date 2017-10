Regulators Continue Tussle Over CFPB Arbitration Rule

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 10:22 PM EDT) -- The battle between the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency over the bureau’s rule eliminating class action bans on mandatory arbitration clauses continued Friday as the clock ticked down on Republican efforts to nullify the rule.



The CFPB’s arbitration rule, already the subject of litigation from the financial services industry, has become a sort of proxy fight between the financial regulatory vision of former President Barack Obama and President Donald Trump. The fight has pitted acting Comptroller of the Currency...

To view the full article, register now.