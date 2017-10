Allergan, Generic Cos. Debate If Tribal Patent Deal Is A 'Sham'

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 10:15 PM EDT) -- Generic-drug makers told a Texas federal court Friday that Allergan’s transfer of patents for the dry-eye treatment Restasis to a Native American tribe in a bid to escape Patent Trial and Appeal Board review is a “sham” and “pure hypocrisy,” while Allergan argued the deal is a valid transaction.



Allergan Inc. told Senior U.S. Circuit Judge William C. Bryson on Friday that the deal should stand because it serves a legitimate economic interest for the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe, which gave the drugmaker back the exclusive...

