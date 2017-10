Yahoo's Info On 2B Hacked Accounts Doesn't Satisfy Judge

Law360, San Jose (October 13, 2017, 11:08 PM EDT) -- The California federal judge overseeing multidistrict litigation over Yahoo's 2013 data breach said Friday that recent revelations that 2 billion additional accounts were impacted put the case "back at square one," and expressed frustration at the amount of information Yahoo has revealed about the hack's broadened scope.



As a result of Yahoo's Oct. 3 announcement that the breach had affected all of its user accounts, three times as many as previously thought, U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh on Friday gave counsel for the proposed class of...

