Studios Say TickBox Aids IP Theft 'With A Wink And A Nod'

Law360, San Francisco (October 13, 2017, 9:09 PM EDT) -- Major movie studios and entertainment newcomers like Netflix and Amazon banded together to sue TickBox in California federal court Friday, saying the online streaming service infringes their copyrighted content by selling “with a wink and a nod” devices customers can use to watch movies and TV shows for free.



Universal City Studios Productions LLLP, Columbia Pictures Industries Inc., Disney Enterprises Inc., Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation, Paramount Pictures Corporation, Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc., Amazon Content Services LLC and Netflix Studios LLC said the computer hardware serves...

