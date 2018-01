Calif. Real Estate Legislation To Watch In 2018

Law360, Minneapolis (January 1, 2018, 3:04 PM EST) -- California real estate lawyers will be watching how a number of new laws effective beginning of the year will play out and are particularly focused on affordable housing and the state's notorious Environmental Quality Act.



California is still amid a housing crisis as prices have skyrocketed particularly in the Bay Area, and lawyers are waiting to see if more affordable housing will be built in 2018 thanks to legislative efforts in 2017.



Attorneys are also closely monitoring continued efforts to try to reform the California Environmental...

