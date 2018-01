Real Estate Cases To Watch In 2018

Law360, Minneapolis (January 1, 2018, 3:04 PM EST) -- Real estate lawyers will be watching a variety of cases that cut across various areas of the practice in 2018, including a recent retail dispute between Starbucks and Simon Property Group that could have widespread implications for landlord-tenant agreements, lawyers say.



And attorneys will also be keeping their eyes on litigation coming in the aftermath of the mass shooting from a Las Vegas hotel as well as a dispute in Manhattan regarding whether WeWork can be a tenant.



Here, Law360 looks at various cases attorneys will...

To view the full article, register now.