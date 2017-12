The Biggest M&A Moments Of The 2nd Half Of 2017

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 1:24 PM EST) -- The second half of 2017 saw a presidential decision on a national security matter block a deal, a rare tie vote allow an acquisition to escape antitrust hurdles, and the home of Mickey Mouse make a major, multibillion-dollar asset acquisition.



Here, Law360 recaps the most headlineworthy M&A moments of the second half of the year.



CVS, Aetna Put Health Care Industry on Notice With Largest Deal of 2017



CVS Health Corp. unveiled a $69 billion deal for Aetna on Dec. 3, a move that marked the...

To view the full article, register now.