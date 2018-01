Texas Justices Urged To Reverse Anadarko Win In Lease Fight

Law360, Houston (January 9, 2018, 4:13 PM EST) -- TRO-X LP told the Texas Supreme Court in oral arguments Tuesday that it was wrongly stripped of a trial court win that gave it a working interest in five oil and gas leases when an appellate court determined that landowners had intended to terminate their TRO-X leases when they executed new ones with Anadarko Petroleum.



The Texas Supreme Court in September granted a request from TRO-X LP to review the case after the company had unsuccessfully argued before Texas' Eighth Court of Appeals that the Cooper family,...

To view the full article, register now.