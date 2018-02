Acting For Trial Lawyers: The Power Of Vulnerability

Law360, New York (February 13, 2018, 4:09 PM EST) -- In this weekly column, actor and trial lawyer Michael DeBlis discusses how a number of tools and techniques from the stage can be used by lawyers in the courtroom.







"Emotional vulnerability" is a loaded term that means different things to different people.



For me, it means being open, dropping my guard and letting others in. At the same time, it means being able to admit what I am feeling in the moment, no matter how uncomfortable or awkward that might be. This can be an...

