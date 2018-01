3 International Arbitration Trends To Watch In 2018

Law360, New York (January 1, 2018, 3:04 PM EST) -- The last 12 months have been a busy time for arbitral institutions and practitioners alike when tackling issues like the future of investor-state arbitration, third-party funding and gender diversity, and experts say they're expecting these trends to continue to take shape in 2018 and beyond. Here are three trends you need to know about for 2018.



Increased Legitimization of Third-Party Funding



Third-party funding in international arbitration has really begun to gain in popularity in the last few years, and in 2017 a number of developments made...

