Top 5 International Arbitration Decisions Of 2017

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 10:39 PM EST) -- Courts over the last year have grappled with important issues relating to the enforcement of arbitral awards, tribunals have weighed how human rights and certain treaty obligations relate to investment arbitration, and a high-profile dispute was resolved that underpinned the importance of commercial arbitration.



Here are the top five international arbitration decisions and awards of 2017.



Abengoa v. Ometto



A Brazilian court in April declined to recognize and enforce more than $109 million in arbitral awards that had been issued against Brazilian businessman Adriano Giannetti Dedini...

