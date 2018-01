Greenberg Traurig To Pay $5M To Defunct Builder In JV Row

Law360, Fort Lauderdale (January 4, 2018, 8:42 PM EST) -- A Florida bankruptcy judge gave his blessing Thursday for Greenberg Traurig LLP to pay $5 million to the liquidation trust for Tousa Inc. to settle potential claims related to the firm’s legal representation of the defunct homebuilder on an ill-fated acquisition that caused the company to topple.



U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Olson said the deal came as “very welcome news to me” in a nearly decadelong case that he observed has been highly contentious at times and sometimes seemed as though it would continue forever....

