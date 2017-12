Squire Patton Adds Ex-Polsinelli Trial Attys In Phoenix

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 8:20 PM EST) -- Squire Patton Boggs LLP announced on Tuesday it has expanded the litigation team at its Phoenix office with the addition of two trial lawyers from Polsinelli PC with extensive experience successfully litigating complex product liability, commercial, insurance and personal injury matters.



The firm said that it had hired Richard M. Amoroso and Christina W. Kelly to enhance the litigation capabilities of the Phoenix office.



Amoroso and Kelly "enhance our litigation practice, particularly in the West, and add even greater depth to our national product liability capabilities,” said...

To view the full article, register now.