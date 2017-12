Blind Man Hits Korean Grocery Chain With ADA Suit

Law360, New York (December 11, 2017, 8:38 PM EST) -- A Korean grocery chain with locations nationwide discriminates against the legally blind via a website that does not comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to a suit a blind man filed in New York federal court Friday.



New York resident Steven Matzura says in his proposed class action that he requires screen-reading software to read website content on his computer but that the New Jersey-based H Mart Inc. has failed to design, build and operate a fully accessible site. Matzura’s suit asks the court...

To view the full article, register now.