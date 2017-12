Judge OKs Award To Colombian Co. Following Contract Row

Law360, New York (December 11, 2017, 7:59 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Friday confirmed a $290,000 arbitral award issued to a Colombian agroindustrial equipment company following a payment dispute with Delaware-based Aviation Technology and Turbine Service Inc., concluding that the American company had missed its chance to argue that their arbitration agreement wasn't valid.



U.S. District Judge Jerome B. Simandle concluded that because Aviation Technology and Turbine Service, or ATTS, had declined to participate in the arbitration initiated by Ingeniera, Maquinaria Y Equipos de Colombia SA, or IMECOL, following a dispute over an...

To view the full article, register now.