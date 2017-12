How District Courts Split Over 'Infringing Acts'

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 3:48 PM EST) -- Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s May 22, 2017, decision in TC Heartland LLC v. Kraft Foods Group Brands LLC, 137 S. Ct. 1514 (2017), one open question was how to interpret the patent venue’s statutory language regarding “has committed acts of infringement” in the Hatch-Waxman Act (hereinafter, ANDA) context.[1]



Currently, only two courts have addressed this issue and have interpreted the statutory language differently. The District of Delaware has held that “planned, future acts that the ANDA filer will take ... must be considered now in...

To view the full article, register now.