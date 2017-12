House Dem Looks To Block Vote On Net Neutrality Rollback

Law360, Washington (December 11, 2017, 9:29 PM EST) -- A Democratic congressman has introduced legislation to block Thursday’s Federal Communications Commission vote to roll back net neutrality protections by invalidating what he calls flawed rulemaking efforts as the FCC presses forward with the controversial new rules.



Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y., introduced a bill Dec. 7 that would not prescribe FCC or telecommunications policy but would invalidate the particular Notice of Proposed Rulemaking process used in setting up the rule change the FCC will vote on. His office cited an investigation by the state of...

To view the full article, register now.