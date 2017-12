Man Must Unlock Phone To Aid Abuse Probe: Mass. Court

Law360, New York (December 11, 2017, 10:22 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts appeals court on Monday shot down a man's challenge to an order that required him to unlock his iPhone as part of a child abuse investigation, ruling that the directive didn't violate his Fifth Amendment rights because law enforcement already knew what would be on the device.



In affirming the Superior Court's judgment, the three-judge appellate panel found to be valid a court order directing an unidentified petitioner to enter his PIN access code into his Apple iPhone to unlock his device so that...

