Real Estate Moguls On The Move

By Andrew McIntyre

Law360, Minneapolis (January 2, 2018, 3:33 PM EST) -- Laurie Golub has joined Square Mile Capital Management LLC as chief operating officer. Golub earlier in her career worked at HFZ Capital Group, Africa Israel USA and Forest City Ratner Cos. and was most recently chief operating officer and general counsel at HFZ Capital Group. The company announced the hire in early December, and Golub starts in her new role at Square Mile on Jan. 8.

Marc Abraham Online real estate platform Settled has made two new hires, bringing on board Simon Guild as a nonexecutive...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular