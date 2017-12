ICE Agents Impersonated Cops In 'Unlawful' Raids, SPLC Says

Law360, New York (December 11, 2017, 9:36 PM EST) -- U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement agents impersonated police officers to raid the Atlanta homes of three immigrant families under false pretenses and then detain several residents, the Southern Poverty Law Center alleged in a lawsuit filed in Georgia federal court Monday.



In the complaint filed on behalf of the Vargas, Gutierrez and Padilla families, the SPLC is seeking damages for false imprisonment and intentional infliction of emotional distress, arguing that the families did not provide knowing consent for the searches under the ICE agents’ “ruses.”...

