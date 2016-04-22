H-2B Workers Strike Deal In Wage Row At 4th Circ.

By Nicole Narea

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 4:49 PM EST) -- Two temporary guest workers reached a settlement with their employer in a proposed class action over complex government prevailing wage regulations for the H-2B visa program, according to a letter filed Monday in the Fourth Circuit.

   

Edward Tuddenham, counsel for named plaintiffs Pablo Gonzalez-Aviles and Heleodoro Pena-Gonzalez, told the appeals court that the workers have tentatively resolved their claims against their employer, Maryland-based landscaping company Outside Unlimited Inc. Tuddenham did not elaborate on the terms of the settlement, but said that it will be finalized...
Case Information

Case Title

Aviles-Cervantes et al v. Outside Unlimited, Inc.


Case Number

1:16-cv-01214

Court

Maryland

Nature of Suit

Labor: Fair Standards

Judge

Richard D. Bennett

Date Filed

April 22, 2016

Case Title

Pablo Gonzalez-Aviles v. Alexander Acosta


Case Number

16-2007

Court

Appellate - 4th Circuit

Nature of Suit

2899 Other Statutes

Date Filed

September 2, 2016

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

