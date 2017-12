Ex-NJ Judge Denies Improper Payments From DWI Fund

Law360, Clifton, N.J. (December 12, 2017, 3:36 PM EST) -- A former New Jersey municipal judge has refuted claims in an ethics complaint alleging he improperly received "bonus" payments over several years from a fund set aside for costs associated with drunk driving cases, saying he was unaware of guidelines requiring preapproval from a supervising jurist.



In an answer made available on Monday, G. Dolph Corradino asserted that he first learned about the guidelines in 2015 after having received nearly $12,000 from the fund over the previous seven years, denying allegations that he willfully failed to...

