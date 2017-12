DC, DHS Police To Step Up Security For Net Neutrality Vote

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 5:02 PM EST) -- The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department’s Homeland Security Bureau and federal police officers have agreed to monitor the Federal Communications Commission building on Wednesday and Thursday in light of the agency’s upcoming vote on net neutrality, after receiving a request for increased security by the nonprofit organization Free Our Internet.



In a letter to D.C. Chief of Police Peter Newsham sent Monday, Free Our Internet warned that groups it said were “radical,” known as Protect Our Internet, Popular Resistance, DisruptJ20 and Code Pink, plan to camp outside...

