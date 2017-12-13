What To Expect After The Impending Net Neutrality Rollback

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 5:43 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission is poised to roll back its Obama-era net neutrality protections on Thursday, allowing internet service providers room to experiment with different access packages for customers but possibly gaining more control over what people see.



The FCC’s Republican majority and industry-aligned groups predict that lifting prohibitions on blocking, throttling and paid content prioritization will allow internet service providers to try out new services likely to be popular with consumers, such as offering certain content sources for free or selling lower-cost packages that grant...

