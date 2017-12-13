What To Expect After The Impending Net Neutrality Rollback
The FCC’s Republican majority and industry-aligned groups predict that lifting prohibitions on blocking, throttling and paid content prioritization will allow internet service providers to try out new services likely to be popular with consumers, such as offering certain content sources for free or selling lower-cost packages that grant...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login