FCC Overturns Net Neutrality Rules

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 1:12 PM EST) -- As anticipated, the Federal Communications Commission voted Thursday to overturn Obama-era net neutrality rules mandating that internet service providers treat all online content equally, handing industry groups a win and offering ISPs leeway to try out “fast” and “slow” lanes for web traffic.



Thursday’s much-anticipated and heavily debated vote comes amid calls for a vote delay due to a probe into the public comment process. (Kelcee Griffis | Law360) The vote specifically overturns the 2015 Open Internet Order, which barred ISPs from speeding up, slowing down...

