Verizon Legally Fired Worker With Bad Heart, Judge Says

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 8:26 PM EST) -- Verizon did not illegally fire a worker with a heart condition because of his disability, a New Jersey federal judge ruled Monday, saying that the company had a legitimate reason for terminating him after he attempted to conceal his condition during required medical examinations.



U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson awarded Verizon summary judgment over claims lodged by former employee Alvin Rich — who had a defibrillator implanted in his chest to treat a heart condition — that the company violated the Americans with Disabilities Act...

To view the full article, register now.