7th Circ. Tosses Ex-Morgan Stanley Worker’s Sex Bias Suit

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 8:58 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit on Monday upheld a lower court’s decision tossing litigation accusing a Morgan Stanley unit of firing an employee because of her sex and allowing coworkers to mistreat her, concluding that her discrimination claim is speculative and she didn’t sufficiently show a hostile work environment.



In a unanimous decision, a three-judge panel held that former Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC investment adviser Kerrie Milligan-Grimstad — who has since dropped the Grimstad — failed to present evidence that she was fired by the Morgan Stanley...

