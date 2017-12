Gov't Asks DC Circ. To Let Trans Military Ban Take Effect

Law360, Nashville (December 12, 2017, 4:20 PM EST) -- The federal government asked the D.C. Circuit late Monday for an emergency stay against an injunction blocking a Trump administration policy that bars transgender people from enlisting in the military, hours after a district court refused a similar request.



The U.S. Department of Defense will be subject to “extraordinary burdens” that will harm military readiness, including the need to train “tens of thousands” of service members, if it is required to implement a policy allowing transgender people to enlist beginning Jan. 1, the government argued in...

