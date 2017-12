Calif., NM Urge Judge To Nix Challenges To BLM Flaring Rule

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 4:02 PM EST) -- California and New Mexico on Monday urged a Wyoming federal judge to deny a bid by several other states and industry groups to undo the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s rule aimed at limiting the release of methane from drilling operations on federal and Native American lands.



In a joint brief stating their opposition to the petitions to review the rule, the California Air Resources Board and New Mexico said they disagree with the other states and industry groups’ contention that the BLM lacks statutory authority...

To view the full article, register now.