Apparel Co. Loses Bid To Revive $50M Adidas Contract Row

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 2:29 PM EST) -- A New York federal court on Monday denied a streetwear apparel brand's attempt to revive a $50 million breach of contract claim it brought against Adidas AG over a failed collaboration agreement, finding that the company failed to present new evidence.



U.S. District Judge Margo K. Brodie denied LPD New York LLC's bid for reconsideration after a March decision gutted the majority of a $50 million breach of contract suit brought against Adidas. The court told the apparel company that their motion did not present any...

