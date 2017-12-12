Warburg Pincus Drops $350M For Indian Satellite Co. Stake

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 4:15 PM EST) -- An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus will take a partial stake in the satellite television arm of Indian telecommunications giant Bharti Airtel for $350 million, the company said in a statement Tuesday.



Warburg Pincus will scoop up 20 percent of Bharti Telemedia Ltd., taking 15 percent from Airtel and the remainder from a separate Bharti entity, according to the statement. Bharti Telemedia is one of the largest direct-to-home television service providers in India, with 14 million subscribers and $550 million in revenues over a...

