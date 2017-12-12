Warburg Pincus Drops $350M For Indian Satellite Co. Stake
Warburg Pincus will scoop up 20 percent of Bharti Telemedia Ltd., taking 15 percent from Airtel and the remainder from a separate Bharti entity, according to the statement. Bharti Telemedia is one of the largest direct-to-home television service providers in India, with 14 million subscribers and $550 million in revenues over a...
