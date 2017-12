Dollar General's Bid For Job Data Denied In EEOC Case

Law360, Springfield (December 12, 2017, 9:19 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge largely denied Dollar General's bid to force the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to provide more evidence that the discount chain's background checks have a disparate impact on black applicants, saying the agency had already conducted a study on their effect.



Magistrate Judge Sheila Finnegan denied Dollar General's request for a job job-by-job breakdown of the impact the policy had on the racial makeup of the company's workforce as compared with the pool of applicants.



"Since it appears that Dollar General applied the...

