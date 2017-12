New Player Rights Credo Covers Arbitration, Likenesses

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 4:37 PM EST) -- All athletes should have the right to a grievance process in which they have an equal say about the choice of arbitrator and have complete ownership over their name, image and likeness, according to new benchmark principles released Thursday by a group of major international sports players unions.



The World Players Association, which counts the National Football League Players Association among its members, released the Universal Declaration of Player Rights, listing 17 rights, entitlements and duties for athletes to protect them from what the group called...

To view the full article, register now.