Jury Sides With SEC, Finds Syringe Maker Juiced Stock

Law360, Los Angeles (December 12, 2017, 10:01 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal jury on Monday sided with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and found that medical device maker Revolutions Medical Corp. and its top executive issued false statements to pump up its stock price.



After hearing closing arguments on Monday morning, the jury returned later in the day with a verdict in favor of the SEC, which had alleged that Revolutions and Chief Executive Officer Rondald Wheet, who was named as a co-defendant in the suit, had issued false press statements about Revolutions’ flagship...

