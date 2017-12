Doc Says Absentee Atty's Negligence Resulted In Loss

Law360, Houston (December 12, 2017, 4:16 PM EST) -- A Houston-area doctor filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Houston-based Stagner Law Firm and one of its attorneys, alleging that despite taking a $3,500 payment to represent him in a lawsuit stemming from the purchase of a medical practice, the attorney failed to show up to court.



Dr. David Carpenter told the court in his petition that the firm and attorney Barney Stagner were negligent in representing him in the matter, and as a result he was forced to pay a $170,000 settlement in the underlying case....

