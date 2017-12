Disney Can’t Cut Claims From ‘Turner & Hooch’ Profit Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (December 12, 2017, 4:27 PM EST) -- A California judge on Tuesday shut down Disney’s attempt to trim a lawsuit accusing the studio of failing to pay the producer of “Turner & Hooch” a fair share of the film’s profits, finding that business violations and intentional interference claims aren’t moot despite a recently completed audit.



Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Samantha Jessner overruled a demurrer from Walt Disney Pictures Inc. that sought to trim four of seven claims in the latest complaint from Christine Wagner, whose late husband, Raymond Wagner, produced the famous...

To view the full article, register now.