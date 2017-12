Subway Bombing Suspect Incites Family Migration Backlash

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 9:20 PM EST) -- After a Bangladeshi man was charged in Manhattan federal court Tuesday with detonating a bomb in a New York City subway station, the White House and Republican lawmakers alike called for an end to the family-based immigration mechanism that brought him to the U.S.



The U.S. Department of Homeland Security confirmed in a statement Monday that the suspect, Akayed Ullah, is a lawful permanent resident who obtained a family immigrant visa in 2011, benefiting from what it described as “extended family chain migration” after his relative...

