Onetime Fund Manager Stole $10M From Investors, Feds Say

Law360, Chicago (December 12, 2017, 5:42 PM EST) -- A sometime TV pundit who held himself out as an investment manager after regulators stripped him of his registrations and the state of Illinois barred him from dealing in securities was charged with defrauding investors out of $10 million, according to an indictment unsealed Monday.



Shawn Baldwin, 51, represented himself as an investment adviser, investment manager, hedge fund manager and entrepreneur through several different businesses in the Chicago area, collecting more than $10 million from 17 different investors and lenders, according to the indictment. But instead...

To view the full article, register now.