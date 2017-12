Amgen Whistleblower Was Original Source, 2nd Circ. Told

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 8:16 PM EST) -- An attorney for a whistleblower told the Second Circuit Tuesday that his client was an “original source” under the False Claims Act, because he showed Amgen Inc. knew it falsely promoted quality of life benefits for its anemia biologic Epogen.



Urging the appeals court to revive a lawsuit, Kenneth Brennan, a lawyer for relator Dr. Daniel Coyne, told the three-judge panel during the morning’s oral arguments that Coyne disclosed nonpublic information showing Amgen knew Epogen didn’t improve the quality of life for dialysis patients with heart...

