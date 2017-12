Ex-Trump Adviser Wants To Weigh In On AT&T Merger Row

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 7:23 PM EST) -- Former Trump administration campaign volunteer Carter Page asked a D.C. federal court on Tuesday if he could weigh in on the government’s challenge of AT&T’s proposed Time Warner deal, saying that he can provide unique insight into how media conglomerates wield their power.



Page, who volunteered with the Trump campaign as a foreign policy adviser and has testified before Congress in connection with the Russia investigation, lodged a motion seeking leave to file an amicus brief with the court supporting the U.S. Department of Justice’s complaint....

