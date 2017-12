Class Treatment Sought In IRS Row Over Late-Filed Returns

Law360, Los Angeles (December 12, 2017, 6:37 PM EST) -- A California man asked a federal judge on Monday to certify a group of taxpayers in a suit against the IRS, alleging the agency lacks the authority to assess taxes on some late-filed tax returns.



Martin D. Smith asked the judge from the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, San Francisco Division, to proceed on behalf of a group of taxpayers who, like him, failed to file a tax return on time and had been issued a substitute tax return by the Internal...

