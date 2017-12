Uranium Mine Near Grand Canyon Can Stay, 9th Circ. Rules

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 6:12 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday backed a lower court’s decision rejecting challenges from a Native American tribe and environmental groups mounted against a uranium mining project near the Grand Canyon, the same day the court upheld a ban on new mining claims in the area.



A three-judge panel said that although the court decided in a separate case on Tuesday to uphold the interior secretary’s decision to withdraw more than 1 million acres of public lands around the Grand Canyon National Park from new mining claims...

To view the full article, register now.