9th Circ. Tackles Prior Salary Rule In Equal Pay Battle

Law360, San Francisco (December 12, 2017, 9:33 PM EST) -- An en banc Ninth Circuit panel on Tuesday appeared open to reconsidering its 32-year-old ruling that an employer is protected from Equal Pay Act claims if it bases a new hire’s pay entirely on her prior salary, but several judges seemed torn about what rule should replace it.



In the instant case, Fresno County schools have conceded that math consultant Aileen Rizo was paid less than comparable male employees but argued this wasn’t discriminatory under the Ninth Circuit’s 1982 Kouba v. Allstate ruling. That case held...

