ASBCA Says Co.'s Stock Option Method Not Expressly Barred

Law360, Nashville (December 12, 2017, 10:09 PM EST) -- Luna Innovations shouldn't have been penalized by the Defense Contract Management Agency for a reimbursement request because the stock option costs included in a cost-pricing proposal were not expressly unallowable, the Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals has ruled.



Costs related to stock options priced under the “Black-Scholes” estimation method that Luna Innovations Inc. had used cannot be claimed by defense contractors as part of their indirect cost submissions, the ASBCA ruled in its Nov. 29 decision, made public this week. But nor was the company’s...

