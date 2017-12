Jury To Decide If MD In Fraud Trial Is Insane Or Criminal

Law360, San Jose (December 12, 2017, 10:40 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors delivered closing arguments Tuesday in the criminal trial of a doctor accused of billing insurers for never-provided services and laundering money with her surgeon boyfriend, telling California jurors the suspect ran a demanding practice and cannot credibly claim that a mental defect caused her actions.



Patrick Richard Delahunty of the U.S. attorney's office wrapped the 14-day trial by telling jurors that although doctors recently verified that Vilasini Ganesh now suffers from a mental illness, there was no was evidence to show she was disabled...

