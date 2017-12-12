NY Appeals Court Won't Revive Dental Malpractice Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (December 12, 2017, 8:30 PM EST) -- A New York appellate panel on Tuesday affirmed the dismissal of a suit accusing a dentist of botching a woman's root canals, saying the continuous treatment doctrine does not apply to the otherwise untimely suit.



In a unanimous ruling, a five-judge Appellate Division panel upheld a motion to dismiss granted to dentist Dr. Tatyana Berman in a suit lodged by patient Linda Greenstein accusing Berman, her practice group, Toothsavers Dental Services, and others of dental malpractice in connection with treatment she received over a 12-year period...

